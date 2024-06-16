Parents call for better awareness after 14-year-old son knocked off e-bike

An incident that saw her 14-year-old son knocked off his e-bike and the bike damaged has prompted Michelle Harper to call on people to be more aware of cyclists travelling around the city.
On May 4, Mrs Harper's teenage son Marcus was riding his e-bike in Bathurst when he used his arm to signal to turn into a driveway.
His bike was then struck by a car travelling on Havannah Street.
Mrs Harper said her son was uninjured, but the e-bike, which was brand new, was damaged and is "a total write-off".
The incident was reported to the police, who have determined that the driver will not be charged.
"Police are aware of an incident between a car and an e-bike on Havannah Street, Bathurst, on Saturday, May 4, 2024," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"The incident was initially reported at the Bathurst Police Station.
"Following a review of CCTV, no formal action will be taken."
However, the incident and her own experiences riding her bike has prompted Mrs Harper to call for greater awareness of cyclists.
The Harper family lives in Perthville and regularly uses bicycles to travel into the Bathurst central business district.
"We're a family of cyclists. We don't participate in any of the cycling events around town, we're not part of the cycling club, but we live out of town, so we'll ride into town," she said.
"I'll ride into work some days when the weather is nice, because you don't have to take the car everywhere."
Mrs Harper said that motorists on Vale Road are usually very respectful of cyclists, but in the city centre itself, it's a different story.
"We find more often than not cars will just dead-stop in front of you for no apparent reason, cars will get too close to you, they'll open doors on the street in front of you and you're expected to stop on a dime, otherwise you're slamming into their door," she said.
"It's nuts, the amount of near-misses the four of us have had riding in town.
"We have trucks pass us on the Vale Road all the time, not a problem. Not a problem with the trucks, it's the cars, especially in town."
She said everyone needs to brush up on the road rules to ensure motorists and cyclists can share the streets safely.
"Be aware that not all cyclists are the Lycra-clad guys who are experts at riding; you've got novices out on the road as well," Mrs Harper said.
"You've got kids out on the road because parents are teaching their kids to be more independent.
"Be aware the cyclists are there. We have to share the roads."
The NRMA has information on its website about how cyclists and motorists can share the road safely, including listing the rules that apply.
Road rules that apply to cyclists can be found on the Transport for NSW website.
