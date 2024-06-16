Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Watch

Parents call for better awareness after 14-year-old son knocked off e-bike

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated June 16 2024 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An incident that saw her 14-year-old son knocked off his e-bike and the bike damaged has prompted Michelle Harper to call on people to be more aware of cyclists travelling around the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.