'Leaning into joy' to battle chronic illness one brush stroke at a time

A widely underestimated condition, receiving a diagnosis of chronic migraine as a neurological illness threw Malinda Kay for a spin on par with her recurrent dizzy spells.
A mum of two and qualified hydrogeologist in Orange, the 35-year-old groundwater scientist found herself taking leave from her usually beloved work role to deal with personal health issues impacting her daily life.
Teamed with a vestibular migraine diagnosis, Mrs Kay felt it all on the symptoms front - serious bouts nausea and dizziness, severe brain fog, as well as intense light and sound sensitivity.
"I'm trying different treatments with a neurologist, and I currently get Botox injections all over the front, sides and back of my head, as well as my shoulders, about 32 needles all up," she said.
"It's a lot for a needle-phobe, but it temporarily works for the pain for about six weeks at a time. It's also likely genetic, but it's just not a very well-researched disorder and something that's largely invincible.
"It can be a bit lonely at times, because no one really understands it unless they've had [chronic migraines]."
According to The Migraine Trust organisation, chronic migraine is defined as a headache for at least 15 days per month, with eight of these having migraine symptoms for at least three months.
Prior to deeper research, Mrs Kay thought migraines were brought on by more minor hurdles.
She presumed they were caused by drinking too much coffee, not getting enough sleep, or neglecting water.
But after the chronic criteria represented a list of ailments Mrs Kay was more than familiar with, she also noticed a halt in enjoying once-adored physical activities.
This included spending time outside gardening, nurturing hundreds of plants and a whole range of flowers from daisies, jonquils, roses, magnolias, and more.
In a desperate bid for any kind of additional relief and outlet, she'd eventually turn to painting after scrolling through Instagram and stumbling across a British-based artist.
"I was feeling like I needed something else, a hobby that I enjoyed that wasn't in front of a screen, that was joyful and heart-opening," she said.
"Online, I saw those stunning paintings of flowers and I thought 'I could do something like that'. I've done a lot of reading about chronic pain help from yoga, meditation and supplements, and about the brain reinforcing pain when it focuses on a problem.
"So, I started leaning into joy and painting flowers, because [flowers] are joy to me."
While she paints, Mrs Kay said she feels immersed in art therapy, where the aggression of her chronic symptoms gradually reduces and fizzles out.
It may not be the answer or take away the pain completely, but she's able to concentrate on positive thoughts, practising mindfulness techniques during the process.
"I'm focusing on something I'm enjoying and it's distracting, but it's not a mindless distraction," she said.
"It's channelling a good neural pathway, where it's making me feel good while I'm actually not feeling very well, and it doesn't send me into bed with a heat pack on my head.
"I'm also very much a perfectionist, so it's taken me a while to paint things I want to show to the world, but it's also been very good for me to let go of those traits.
"Things can still be good without having to be perfect to be good."
Creating the Malinda Jane Creates Instagram page, Mrs Kay now posts pictures of her artworks, which use a blend of different layering techniques using modelling and texture paste to "make it more lifelike".
Along with an underlay of acrylic, she also uses joint compound gyprock to mix with the paint, giving her works more depth and unique traits.
But many of these image uploads include a spiel about her chronic migraines - about what she's been experiencing during the pain and how painting supported her escape from it.
"To then be able to share that joy and talk a bit about my health in the process, it shed some unintentional light on what I've needed without knowing I needed it," Mrs Kay said.
"I didn't want sympathy, I didn't want likes, I just thought 'maybe someone else might want to hear what I have to say' and maybe it helps them, too.
"The more I talk or post about my health, the more I've had friends or friends of friends commenting 'wow, I've been struggling with this too' or discussing medications and different remedies with me.
"[Painting] gives me something I can retreat to; and it has helped me more than I can say."
