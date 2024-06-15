Van driver charged with high range drink driving after late-night crash

The driver of a van has been charged with high range drink driving after allegedly blowing more than three times the legal limit.
At about 12.30am on Saturday, June 15, police were called to Burrendong Way, Orange, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
On arrival, officers attached to Central West Police District found a van had hit a parked car, which had then hit a power pole.
When the driver of the van - a 31-year-old man - returned a positive roadside breath test he was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.168.
The man has now been charged with high range drink driving.
He was issued a court appearance notice to appear in Orange Local Court on Thursday, July 18.
The 31-year-old's licence was suspended on the spot.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.