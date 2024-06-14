Tree gone but fight for report rages on

The saga surrounding the mysterious death of a historic tree in Orange appears far from over.
The push for a report into what happened to a century-old oak tree in the city's west is growing momentum.
Journalist Will Davis has followed the story since the tree's demise was first raised at a council meeting in July, 2022. At that time, councillors called a report into the tree's death a waste of ratepayers' money.
Some though, are keen to have the report made public.
Congratulations to Orange High School on a commanding win in the Astley Cup home leg on Friday. Senior journalist Riley Krause was on deck on Friday to capture all of the reaction from the winners.
Enjoy the weekend.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.