Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Garlick overcomes injury and slow start to shoot Orange High to victory

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
June 14 2024 - 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a quiet confidence among the Bathurst High netballers that 2024 would be the year they do away with Orange High's domination.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.