'Little Jocky' leads the charge for Orange High as Hornets win round one tie

A Jock Selwood double helped Orange High School come out on top during their round one tie in the 2024 edition of the Astley Cup.
The year 10 student playing in the historic tri-school tournament for the first time was the standout at Wade Park on Friday as the Hornets rugby league side took down the boys from Bathurst High 24-10.
In the moments straight after victory, Selwood was lost for words.
"I just can't explain it. So many things are going through my head," he said.
"It's good to represent our school and put on a show."
Coming out of the sheds after half-time break up 12-4, the home side continued to put the pressure on.
A move from hooker - where Selwood scored a 50 metre try in the first half - to wing didn't deter the diminutive back who crossed for a second time late in the contest.
When Hornets forward Hugh Coady-Jiear pounced on a grubber with time running out, the game was all but sealed.
Selwood praised his fellow students for giving them the lift they needed.
"All the crowd was getting into it so it's great to play in front of," he added.
"We were all pumped up in the sheds getting ready for it. We went out there and showed how we can play."
Coming into the match, Orange High had an 8-4 points lead over Bathurst, following the completion of netball and basketball earlier in the day.
This meant a win or a draw in either the rugby league or tennis would seal the round one tie in Orange's favour.
Hornets coach Cam Jones was proud his was the side to secure the tie.
"I've got a couple boys out and there was a late withdrawal so it's just good to get the job done. Points don't matter anymore it's all about getting the win," he said.
"Jock is amazing, just unreal. And he's got another two years with us."
Captain of the victorious Orange High team Beau Hartley is playing in what will be his final Astley Cup.
The year 12 student is keen to take on Dubbo in two weeks time.
"I was confident coming into this game and knew that we'd do a job," he said.
"Little Jocky was unreal at hooker and even got a try when he got pushed to the wing. It was an unreal performance by him."
