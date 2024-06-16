One night only: buckle up for honky-tonk 'frenzy' with a difference

A popular Orange country music event will return for 2025, with a major change.
A Night in Nashville has been locked in for next year but it will be a one-night only event in March.
The boot-scootin' country music event in Orange has been a two-night festival previously.
Promoter Tim Mortimer said current economic conditions make it tough for festivals to commit, with "slower spending and sadly many festivals are cancelling".
He has vowed, however, to ensure A Night in Nashville thrives under its new-look format.
Mr Mortimer says the event will be a "frenzy" and believes it will be bigger and better than before.
"And if I can sell enough tickets early I have a good surprise up my sleeve," he said.
"This event was put on by BNB Made Easy during COVID lockdowns as a way of bringing the community back together.
"I love it too much and am a little too stubborn to take the easy option an cancel so for the time being I have stripped it back to one night."
Mr Mortimer says the event's growing popularity has brought plenty of visitors to Orange, with 56 per cent of tickets - 644 people at last year's event - sold to people outside of the 2800 postcode.
"Last year Saturday night completely sold out and had 100 people on the wait list who missed out," he added.
"It's no surprise really, people love to travel for an event, especially live music and the scary part is, not many actually know about it yet. I think we have some exciting times ahead."
The date for next year's A Night in Nashville event has been set as March 15, 2025. Mr Mortimer says ticket release dates and "more exciting announcements" are in the works.
However, for more information and to join the waitlist visit anightinnashville.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.