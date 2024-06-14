Teenage girls charged following alleged robbery in Orange

Two teenagers have been charged following an alleged aggravated robbery in Orange.
About 4.40pm on Saturday, May 31, 2024, three girls approached a 13-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy outside a business on Summer Street, Orange.
An argument ensued before the three girls allegedly assaulted the 13-year-old girl.
A passer-by intervened and the three teenagers fled on foot with the girl's mobile phone. The phone was later retrieved from an alleyway.
Following inquiries, about 10.40am on Thursday, June 13, 2024, police attended a home in Orange and arrested two girls - aged 16 and 13.
They were both taken to Orange Police Station.
The 16-year-old girl was charged with robbery, and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.
The other girl was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company, common assault, and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.
Both teens were given conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday, June 20, 2024.
Inquiries are continuing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.