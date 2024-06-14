Second teen arrested in Orange following string of alleged break-ins

A police investigation into a string of break-ins around Orange earlier in June has resulted in the arrest of another teenager.
Police were patrolling Orange Grove Road in Orange on Thursday, June 13, when they stopped and spoke with a 14-year-old boy around 9.35am.
A short time later he was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station, later released to be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Suspects were brought to the attention of police under a sting dubbed Operation Regional Mongoose, which targets young alleged offenders believed to be linked to serious property-related crimes.
Police arrested a 19-year-old man earlier in the month on Sunday, June 9, after a Mercedes Vito allegedly rammed through the gates of a mechanical workshop on Edward Street in Orange.
Occurring at around 3.40am, a motor bike was allegedly stolen during the incident, with the Mercedes located some hours later around 8am the same morning on Goorawin Road in Orange.
The vehicle was seized for forensic examination, and checks revealed the car was allegedly stolen from a home on Allenby Road overnight.
Following inquiries, police attended a home on Anzac Parade around 10.45am and said they observed a motorbike in the yard.
After speaking with the owner of the home, the motorcycle was seized by police, with the 19 year old arrested and charged.
His case remains before the courts, with inquiries under Operation Regional Mongoose ongoing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.