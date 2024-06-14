Hornets edge towards tie victory: check out all the photos from Astley Cup

Orange High School has almost clinched the opening tie of the 2024 Astley Cup.
The Hornets' girls' netball side demolished rivals Bathurst High 79-27 at the Orange PCYC on Friday morning.
After a solid day one where Orange took a big lead, the netball victory gave the hosts an 8-4 lead heading into the rugby league and tennis sports. Those are the final two events on the program for Orange.
Bathurst won the basketball 45-35 to kick off day two of the event.
The early results from day two give Orange the inside running to win a third straight Astley Cup.
Hornets Beau Hartley captain has his sights set on claiming a third consecutive Astley Cup when the 101st year of the famous tournament kicks off on Thursday, June 13.
Orange will host Bathurst High School in the first leg before making the trip to Dubbo. Bathurst will then host Dubbo.
