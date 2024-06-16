Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

'Orange not the solution': fresh concerns with mental health clinic to shift

MW
By Matt Watson
June 16 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A private practice psychiatrist and mental health nurse have sounded the alarm about any potential temporary relocation of a specialist unit from Bathurst to Orange.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.