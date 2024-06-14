Electoral commission chops up the map: what happens to Calare?

A decision has been made about the future of Calare.
For months there has been discussion about which NSW seat would be axed due to Western Australia's rise in population earning it an additional MP in Canberra.
Now it has been announced the federal seat including Orange and Bathurst will remain as Calare. There are no changes to the boundaries, with the areas of Cabonne, Lithgow, Oberon, Blayney and Wellington joining Bathurst and Orange as the main centres for the seat.
The seat of North Sydney was abolished.
The chair of the committee and electoral commissioner, Tom Rogers said the New South Wales redistribution was required to enable a decrease from 47 to 46 electoral divisions.
"Under the proposal some significant changes would occur, with the boundaries of New South Wales divisions being amended to accommodate the decrease," Mr Rogers said.
"Forty-five of the existing 47 division names would be retained.
"The Division of North Sydney would be abolished and the basis for naming the Division of Cook would be expanded to acknowledge former Prime Minister Joseph Cook."
The closest changes to Orange centre around the top of the Riverina seat. It has lost Parkes, Forbes and West Wyalong, which all transfer into the massive seat of Parkes, held by the retiring Mark Coulton.
Current Member for Calare Andrew Gee had previously argued for his electorate to stay as is.
"Calare and its communities are growing, not shrinking," he said in a submission to the Australian Electoral Commission in October 2023.
"There is no case to abolish the seat of Calare or change its boundaries. The name of the seat should remain unchanged".
He added that the seat was "thriving."
"The communities within it retain strong connections and limited communities of interest exist outside of the existing boundaries,: he said.
"As such ... it is submitted that no changes to the Calare electorate boundaries or name should be made during this redistribution."
The Liberal Party had previously proposed transferring electors from the Central and Upper Blue Mountains to a division that included Lithgow, Mudgee, Bathurst, Oberon and Blayney.
The NSW Nationals had lodged a submission to the AEC that would have seen Cowra Shire move from the Riverina electorate into Calare.
This suggestion drew criticism from Riverina's own MP and National Party member Michael McCormack.
The NSW Labor Party had previously stated in its submission that Calare should retain its "existing boundaries" due to it meeting the voter quota.
During the decision process, members of the public, politicians and political parties were awarded the opportunity to comment on various submissions.
Stephen King made his views clear through a comment on the AEC website submitted on November 1, 2023.
"Any submission by the LNP to redraw boundaries in this area is a clear an attempt break up the break up the electors in Calare and dilute our voice into electorates that are more likely to elect a Liberal or National candidate," he wrote.
"On a personal note I abhor the ability of parties political in this process and do not understand how their motives could be anything other than to create a gerrymander in intent if not in actual name.
"I believe that the adjustment process should be carried out clearly by adhering to the processing and guidelines (of which I have no knowledge) by a committee of technocrats skilled in the task without interference from vested interests."
