Do we prefer people to live on the street? Let's fix housing mess

In 1941 there was a critical housing shortage for workers in the industries working to provide services for the war effort.
To overcome the problem the NSW government formed the Housing Commission of NSW, they had full control of all the aspects in providing large numbers of housing in the shortest possible time.
From the purchase of land to the management of tenants. The duration cottages were the first of these schemes.
When the war finished in 1945 and we had thousands of returning troops, new families and no new houses-built due to the depression and the war, families were living in garages, converted chook sheds ... anything that would put a roof over their heads.
The government put a restriction on the size of the house that could be built, if you were in that limit, you were issued a permit to by materials to build the house, introduced rent restriction and gave the Housing Commission complete control to build houses; no going to this department, and waiting then to this one.
They had complete control but had to work within the laws. All under the control of the commissioner all in the one building, with branches through out the state.
The first big project was Dundas Valley, near Sydney: 2000 homes in a very short time.
By 1980 a new house was ready for occupation every 20 minutes throughout NSW, in Orange in 1982 there were 4000 houses, 1000 of these were social housing units.
In 1983 the Housing Commission became a Government Department and collapsed.
In 2024 we have a housing crisis. Why does the Government not step in and set up a similar body to the Housing Commission?
Why are there so many different departments to look after one cottage with all their overhead costs?
Here in Orange, why were 35 units demolished 15 years ago and the ground left vacant and tenanted houses demolished and tenants moved to provide new houses.
Why are there so many vacant social houses. This excuse that they are not suitable for today's accommodation standards is rubbish, they prefer people to live on the street.
Why does the Government have to involve private enterprise?
High inflation has been blamed on house prices and rents, get In and build houses and you solve two problems Reduce housing costs and inflation.
Most purchases these days involve becoming a member of the retailer and thereby being eligible for a discount from time to time.
The big supermarkets are no exception.
Coles has Flybuys and Woolworths has the Everyday Rewards card. From my experience, the Coles checkout operator will ask you if you have Flybuys, but not all the time.
You can, of course, accumulate points for your overall purchases and sometimes extra points on individual items within the store. It's up to you if you want to participate in the scheme or not.
Woolworths, however, is much more aggressive with its customer rewards card system.
They never miss asking you if you have a rewards card, and if you choose not to participate you will still suffer the incessant questions every time you visit the store.
You may not want your purchases tracked as to who you are, where you live, how old you are, what you buy and when you buy it. We know this information is considered invaluable by the retailers.
I think Woolworths, however, has taken this participation to another level. It now penalises non-members by having assorted items discounted within the store for reward card holders only. All other shoppers will pay the full price.
I've been shopping at Woolworths for decades, but not anymore.
The Coalition leader seems to be basing his extremely surprising new plans to deal with human induced climate change at least partly on his well heralded belief that the Labor party cannot meet their 43 per cent greenhouse gas emissions reduction target by 2030.
Labor climate Minister Chris Bowen is making it very clear that Australia will meet its targeted reduction by 2030.
Surely it would be timely now for the Labor Party ,in an effort to introduce some confidence and balance into this topsy-turvy situation, to produce facts and figures supporting their expressed confidence that the 2030 target ,is and will be ,achievable.
