Reckless wounding, destroy property among wanted man's alleged crimes

Two active warrants have been issued for a man wanted by police on several alleged charges in the Central West.
Police are appealing to the public for information surrounding the whereabouts of a 28-year-old man by the name of Marley Carr.
He is wanted on alleged charges relating to reckless wounding, destroy property and other related offences.
The man is known to frequent the Parkes and Forbes areas.
Carr is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, about 165 to 170 centimetres tall, and weighs roughly 70 to 80 kilograms.
It's understood he is of a medium build and has brown hair.
Anyone with information on the man's whereabouts is being urged by police to call their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police warn those who see or have contact with the man to not approach him. Intel can also be lodged online via the Crime Stoppers website.
