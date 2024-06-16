Spend five minutes with writer...writer Emily Thompson

Emily Thompson, freelance writer for Orange City Life, Mamamia and The Guardian. Her life changed when she was diagnosed with postnatal depression after her youngest was born. She started writing a weekly column called "the good-enough parent" where she details her fun, messy, imperfect but love filled life to help others in that situation. She also co-run a local parents group on facebook called 'central west parents and families' for people seeking connection, support and local recommendations for their families.
What do you love about Orange?
I love the community! We moved here 14 years ago from Wollongong and I love that Orange has amazing schools, medical facilities and employment opportunities but still has a small town feel.
What inspires you?
All of the women I know who are groundbreaking, glass ceiling shattering believers of their own incredible capabilities.
What is your greatest achievement?
It's either the effort and determination I've put into forging a new career that I love, or the fact that I didn't shout once this morning despite my nine year old needing reminding FIVE TIMES to put her shoes on.
What do you wish was embraced more widely by women in the central west?
I don't know! I'm a fan of women who are kind, funny go getters, but that literally describes everyone in my circle.
What's something you're working on improving?
Putting myself first! This is incredibly difficult as a working mother sometimes.
Best advice?
In a world where you can be anything, be kind.
Business- Thomson's garden centre
Place to eat- Gong Thai
Event- food week night market! (Why I live walking distance to the cbd)
Hidden gem- Bathurst fossil and mineral museum
