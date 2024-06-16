Central Western Daily
Spend five minutes with writer...writer Emily Thompson

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
June 16 2024 - 12:30pm
Emily Thompson, freelance writer for Orange City Life, Mamamia and The Guardian. Her life changed when she was diagnosed with postnatal depression after her youngest was born. She started writing a weekly column called "the good-enough parent" where she details her fun, messy, imperfect but love filled life to help others in that situation. She also co-run a local parents group on facebook called 'central west parents and families' for people seeking connection, support and local recommendations for their families.

