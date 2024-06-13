Inside story on one great bank makeover

We love a converted church across the Orange region. They're everywhere.
But there's a flurry of other, old buildings making their way on to the market.
Former banks offer the same old charm without religious associations. Journalist Grace Dudley has caught up with the owners of the old Bank of NSW building on the main street of the historic town of Millthorpe.
You can check out the large shop-like windows and walk-through vaults with heavy doors, for keeping cash and gold here.
Day one of the Astley Cup is in the books, and Orange High will look to ram home its advantage with day two of the school-competition against Bathurst today.
Sports journalist Dom Unwin was on deck on Thursday, and today it's Riley Krause for the netball, basketball, rugby league and tennis. Stay tuned to our website for all the action and reaction from day two.
Have a great day.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
