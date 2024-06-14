Renewed calls for secret report on mystery tree death to be made public

There are renewed calls for a secret report into the mysterious death of a historic Orange tree to be made public.
The circa-100-year-old Pin Oak at 5 Borrodell Drive became sick in early 2022. It was demolished this month after two years of controversy.
"Ratepayers contributed approximately $12,603.51 towards the investigation into how the tree mysteriously died," Cr Tony Mileto said at Orange City Council on Tuesday night.
"The community has been asking questions about the outcome of the investigation, which has not been released publicly.
"I personally still maintain that Orange City Council needs to maintain transparency here and I request a response from the CEO in regards to the issue."
The now-demolished tree sits adjacent to a major housing development on Borrodell Drive.
Property developer Gavin Gleeson - son of former councillor Martin Gleeson - owns the land, according to the initial subdivision.
An independent investigation into how the tree died was launched by council in 2023. Attempts by the Central Western Daily to access the findings have repeatedly been rebuffed.
Mr Gleeson declined to comment when approached for information. He has consistently reiterated his grief at the tree's death.
The CWD understands councillors were briefed this week by CEO David Waddell on the request for public information.
