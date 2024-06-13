Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/A-League
Watch

'I've got to step up': Rep star holds nerve as Hornets surge to first day lead

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 13 2024 - 6:36pm, first published 5:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"I feel like, as a representative player I've got to step up and just slot it in."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
'I've got to step up': Rep star holds nerve as Hornets surge to first day lead
2024 Astley Cup football - Orange High School v Bathurst High School. Pictures by Carla Freedman
The girls football also finished with a remarkable scoreline.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Skippers go from 'scared' year sevens to goal-scoring heroes in emotional send-off
2024 Astley Cup hockey - Orange High v Bathurst High. Pictures by Carla Freedman
See all the action shots and highlights from the clash.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Astley Cup day one: all the smiling faces from massive opening tie
Sophie Harvey, Sasha Bech, Alare McMillan and Annabel Harrison.
DAY ONE: Who was spotted at the opening day of this year's cup?
Carla Freedman and Dominic Unwin
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.