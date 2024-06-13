'I've got to step up': Rep star holds nerve as Hornets surge to first day lead

"I feel like, as a representative player I've got to step up and just slot it in."
Those were the words of Orange High School football player Jack Pinkstone after he slotted home the equalising penalty to secure a come-from-behind 2-2 draw with Bathurst High School.
The Hornets were trailing 2-0 early in their Astley Cup clash at Bernie Stedman Field.
But after pulling one back late, Orange then received a penalty for a mistimed tackle and up stepped Pinkstone to cooly finish.
The Western representative said he was the man for the moment.
"In the dying moments of the game, we are one goal down and we win a penalty," he said.
"I was thinking I've done that so many times just on repeat, it's automatic.
"Everyone just wanted it. We turned up and really wanted that game."
The Hornets girls picked up where the boys left off and then some - smashing Bathurst 7-1 with a statement performance.
It was a good day for the home side, also winning the athletics to add to their 1-1 draw in the hockey to kick-start the day.
It means Orange will carry a 6-2 lead into the second day with rugby league, tennis, netball and basketball still to be played.
