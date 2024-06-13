Skippers go from 'scared' year sevens to goal-scoring heroes in emotional send-off

Six years ago Zoe Tattersall and Lorin Nobes took to the hockey pitch as shy year sevens playing in their first Astley Cup for Orange and Bathurst High Schools.
Back in the present, both scored goals and captained their respective schools to a 1-1 draw in their final appearance.
The match at Glenroi Hockey Centre was keenly fought and went right down to the wire, with Bathurst having two short corners after the siren.
But the Hornets defensive block held out, even with one runner sent to halfway after breaking early.
Orange High's Tattersall said she was enjoying the moment and the day.
"I've been on this hockey team since year seven and done Astley Cup right through so it's quite a big thing to be leading the team," she said.
"I was quite small and scared as a little year seven so I don't know if I ever did but I'm here now and it's really good."
Her goal was a great individual effort, zipping in and out before rounding the keeper and smacking the ball against the backboard.
It came after Nobes had put the visitors up with a near-perfect short corner, her shot deflecting off the post and in.
Tattersall said her side had to work hard to haul themselves back into the match with a deafening noise emanating from both sets of supporters.
"It was a tough game and a bit of a challenge to keep the morale up and keep the game going but it was good," she said.
"Having the chants from both Bathurst and Orange High School cheering and singing the school chants, getting communication between the team gets quite difficult but it's good to have the support to bolster us.
"We had a little talk at half-time. We just needed to get that goal. We were aiming for another one but we were under the pump quite heavily and able to just get that goal."
Nobes said it was an amazing achievement against a Hornets side who traditionally have been the favourites.
"We've not won an Orange game the whole time I've been here since year seven and this is my last year," she said.
"That was amazing, we all backed each other up. This is a great way to start the 101st Astley Cup.
"We had a disappointing 3-1 loss last year so it's so good to come back and get that draw.
"They are a great team, they are strong girls but I'm so glad we've become more even and I think that makes Astley Cup a lot more fun and competitive.
"I was one of two in year seven playing Astley Cup. I'm so glad I get to lead the team.
"Starting in year seven I was playing with amazing girls and these group of girls are going to go strong once I'm gone."
