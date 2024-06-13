So much to do this weekend in Orange

Hello!
Welcome back to another What's On newsletter. Here's what's happening around Orange this week.
What's happening?
On Saturday, you can adopt a dog at Rowlee Vineyard. You read that right. 30 greyhounds will be up for adoption at the vineyard. Even if you don't want to adopt, if you want to just spend some time with some greyhounds. You can do just that. Check out more details from journalist Emily Gobourg here.
If you're chasing something rare and incredible, Zonta Orange's 40 and Fabulous Antique, Jewellery and Collectibles Fair will be on at the Function Centre from 9.30 am on Saturday and Sunday. Senior journalist Tanya Marschke has all the details.
If you're in the mood for some live music this Sunday James Sheahan Catholic High School and the Orange Regional Conservatorium and collaboration in Bandemonium! The Symphonic Wind Ensemble will take the stage between 3pm and 4.30pm. There's still tickets available, get them here.
Get creative with Sophia Lee Georgas on Friday. The artist will be talking about her exhibition at the Orange Regional Gallery that's due to open on Friday. Sophia is the recipient of The Seed, a partnership between ORG and the National Art School which offers recent graduates their first solo exhibition. The event is free, but you need to reserve a spot here.
If you love Pink Floyd, we're betting you already know about the 50th anniversary tribute gig at the Orange Civic Theatre on Friday night. The seven piece band are coming off the back of of sell-out shows in 2022 to 2023 and recreate arguably the best Pink Floyd album Dark Side of the Moon. Some tickets are still available here.
Love a laugh? The Melbourne International Comedy Festival is in town on Saturday at the Civic Theatre. This event features some of the finest talents from the Festival. Get your tickets here.
What will the weather be doing?
On Friday, expect a late shower and tops of 11 degrees with an 80 per cent chance of one to five mili. On Saturday there's possible showers and tops of nine degrees with a 50 per cent chance of less than one mil. On Sunday tops of nine degrees, a fog to start the day then sunny.
Thanks so much for signing up to our What's Doing newsletter.
If you have an event you think should feature, email mail.cwd@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Grace Ryan, Central Western Daily Deputy Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.