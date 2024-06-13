How Dr Braid is 'making a ripple' fighting doctor burnout in the region

Doctor Jo Braid is "making a ripple" across the Central West fighting a surge in burnout among medical professionals.
This month, her coaching service was awarded Excellence in Micro-Business for the Western Region by Business NSW.
"I think the award reflects the success of the niche that I'm in and the need for this kind of specialised support that I do offer people ... and the passion for what I do as well," she told the Central Western Daily on Thursday.
"I reckon I'm making a ripple effect in the Central West and beyond."
Braid works with healthcare professionals to overcome the exhaustion and cynicism that comes from burnout after a gruelling few years in the industry.
In the role, she works with clients from across the world and has travelled to Canada and the USA to speak. She also hosts her own hit podcast.
"I decided to niche it into that specific area for healthcare practitioners and I don't think it was a bad idea because there are a lot of people who want help in that area," she said.
Born in the UK, Dr Braid worked for the National Health Service before moving to Australia.
"I was doing 100 hour weeks ... and I thought I'll just give Australia a go and see how it goes," she said.
"I went down to 40 hour weeks and I was sold. It was not so great for mum and dad but I've ended up living out here ever since."
Moving from Sydney to Orange with her husband and children, she did a range of jobs in the healthcare industry before opening her own coaching business in 2021.
"I had my own private clinic and found it very hard .... I didn't know about saying 'no' or really know heaps about time management," Dr Braid said.
"So I got burnt out from that ... nobody said to me 'you're burnt out' ... being exhausted as a doctor is pretty common. So we don't think we're that different from anybody else.
"I opened my own coaching practice in 2021 and it's just gone from strength to strength."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.