The face of Coles in Orange celebrates historic and 'emotional' milestone

Kerry Foster was told she "wouldn't last a week" when she applied for a job at Coles in 1969.
But she took on the challenge regardless and boy, did she prove them wrong.
Fifty-five years later and the Orange stalwart is not only the longest serving Coles employee in NSW, but top five in all of Australia.
"You just go day by day and time slips by," Mrs Foster said.
During that time, 43 years was spent slicing and dicing in the meat room and the past 12 behind the checkout.
She credits her dad - a policeman - and mother - a fellow Coles employee - for instilling in her a work ethic that has lasted a lifetime.
"In those days there was no such thing as the dole. You either went to work or you didn't get paid," Mrs Foster said.
"I love getting involved with in-store fundraising and throughout the years have been part of plenty of fun events to raise money such as trivia nights and bake sales."
It hasn't all been sunshine and roses though.
Like any job, Mrs Foster said working at Coles has had its fair share of "ups and downs".
But the move to customer service a little more than a decade ago reinvigorated her can-do attitude.
"I've got such wonderful customers," she said.
"I like the checkouts because I have more customer interaction. It's just more personal and you feel like you belong more."
June 13 marked Mrs Foster's 55 year anniversary with friends, family and colleagues coming together to celebrate the milestone.
Coles colleague Peter Merchant described her as "part of the furniture".
"Massive congratulations and I'm looking forward to at least another five to ten years," he said jokingly.
But is Mrs Foster planning on retiring any time soon?
Just like she has for the past 55 years, she's going to take it day by day.
"You don't know what's going to happen tomorrow," Mrs Foster added.
