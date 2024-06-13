Tattersall stunner sends crowd into raptures: all the Astley Cup photos

Well what a start to the 101st year of Astley Cup.
In the end Orange High and Bathurst High couldn't be separated in the hockey with a 1-1 draw.
The underdog visitors jumped out to a lead at Orange Hockey Centre thanks to a goal from skipper Lorin Nobes, the ball clattering off the post.
Not to be outdone, Hornets captain Zoe Tattersall went on a great individual run, zipping in and out and getting the ball around the keeper and into the net.
Bathurst had two short corners after the siren but could get past a determined Orange defence.
Stay tuned later today for interviews with both captains and goal scorers.
Central Western Daily Photographer Carla Freedman was on deck for day one and has all of the pictures from the day.
