Blayney doubles down on tourism push amid 'significant' opportunity

Blayney has doubled down on its investment in tourism, with belief there is a major opportunity to attract new visitors to the region.
The Shire Council voted on Tuesday night to renew its expiring $71,650.84-a-year deal with Orange 360.
"I absolutely think ... there's significant room to grow," deputy mayor David Somervaille said this week.
"Leaving aside the obvious attractions of Orange and the wine and food scene, the attractions are the historical villages ... the beautiful landscapes, the distinctive four seasons and the opportunity for outdoor pursuits like hiking and cycling."
Orange 360 is a tourism board that aims to promote travel to the region through marketing and advocacy. It is funded by Orange City Council, Blayney Shire Council and Cabonne Council.
"The important thing I think for Blayney is to look at the big picture in relation to regional tourism," the deputy mayor said.
"There's no doubt that whilst Blayney has some fantastic tourist attractions of its own, the thing that brings visitors from out of the region to the region is the attraction of Orange.
"Therefore, I think it's in the interest of Blayney ratepayers to support the promotion of Orange as a destination."
Blayney Shire Councillor Bruce Reynolds voted against the funding.
Cr Michelle Pryse Jones will serve as council delegate on the Orange360 Board for the remained of the term.
