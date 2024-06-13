Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Father pleads guilty to murdering daughter's fiancé in Central West

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 13 2024 - 10:40am, first published 10:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN accused of the 2023 shooting of his future son-in-law has pleaded guilty to his murder.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.