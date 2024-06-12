'Irate' crim faces court after threatening to 'flog' people outside of shop

Threatening to "flog" two people outside of a supermarket has ended with another criminal conviction for a 33-year-old man.
Aiden Stevens of Burwood Road, Concord was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court for a charge of intimidation.
Stevens originally pleaded not guilty to the offence, but the matter was found proven by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis on May 23, 2024.
Facing court on May 29, Stevens sought to have the finding annulled, but Ms Ellis denied the application "in the interest of justice".
TWO people were at the self-serve checkout of Woolworths in the Bathurst Armada shopping centre about 7.20pm on January 26 when they were approached by Stevens, court papers say.
An "irate" Stevens lunged at the victim before yelling that he wanted to go outside to fight him.
A woman, who was with the man, told Stevens to "f--k off before I call the police", and he replied "you two get the f--k out the front, I'll flog you both".
Stevens then left the store while the two people called police.
Police were at Bathurst Base Hospital for an unrelated matter on February 5 around 11.30am when they saw Stevens.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he declined to make a comment about the incident.
POLICE prosecutor Cameron Ferrier said the threats made by Stevens were "significant for the people who were just going about doing their shopping".
After citing Stevens' criminal history, which includes a prior term behind bars, Ms Ellis placed him on a community correction order for two years.
