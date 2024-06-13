Valuer to give appraisals in 'Antiques Roadshow' style format at collectibles fair

For the first time a valuer will attend Zonta Orange's 40 and Fabulous Antique, Jewellery and Collectibles Fair.
The fair has become an annual fixture on the Orange calendar for the past 40 years.
The milestone anniversary will be celebrated at the gala on Friday, June 14, 2024, at the Orange Function Centre.
Zonta Orange member Elizabeth Sarks joined the club this past year but has attended the fair many times in the past.
"This is the 40th year straight, that's why it's being called Fabulous and 40," Mrs Sarks said.
"I always go so I decided this year to join Zonta."
Adding to the popular experience, this year there will be a valuer at the fair for the first time.
Phillip Thomas from Raffan, Kelaher and Thomas Fine Art and General Auctioneers and Valuers will value small items that people bring in.
"We will be basing it on the Antiques Roadshow model, that's how we will do it. There seems to be a renewed interest in it lately," Mrs Sarks said.
"They can bring in anything small that they can carry.
"There will be a limit of three per person and there's a charge of $10.
"He will just give a verbal valuation, there will be nothing written.
"He's got quite a wide knowledge of all sorts of things, jewellery, silver, glassware, ceramics, porcelain."
Up to 20 stall holders will be at the fair.
"It's usually an assortment, there will be furniture, jewellery, there's a lady Margot who brings antique jewellery and vintage jewellery, she has a terrific stall.
"There will be silver; there will be porcelain; books, there's a rare book dealer coming; glassware and some small items that you could gift."
People can have their items valued between 10am and 2pm on Saturday and between 10am and 1pm on Sunday.
The event will begin with a gala on Friday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with sparkling wine, canapes, there will be a quartet playing music and people will have an early chance to see and buy items before the doors open to the public. Tickets for the gala are $30.
Zonta is an international group that works for the empowerment of women and making their lives better.
Zonta Orange president Melanie Meers said the group has raised about $500,000 for domestic violence causes in the past 40 years of the antique fair.
Those funds supported local organisations such as Housing Plus, family support services and the Integrated Violence Abuse and Neglect Centre at the Orange Hospital.
Entry to the fair will be $10 on the weekend.
The fair will take place from 9.30am to 5pm on Saturday and 9.30am to 4pm on Sunday.
