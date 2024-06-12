Three years later: All the photos from Orange's bumper 2021 snowfall

As winter has well and truly blown in, many have been asking if there will be a snowfall during 2024.
Despite predictions, 2023 was snowless for Orange. But the bitter temperatures so early in the season signal there might be hope yet.
The cold weather and talk of snow has reminded us of the last big snowfall in the Orange region.
June 10, 2021 - it's a date none of us are likely to forget in a hurry.
Three years and two days ago, Orange received one of its best snowfalls in decades, some saying it was the best blanket the city has received in 40 years.
Snow covered the city, with as much as 10cm recorded in different parts of Orange, while higher areas of Mount Canobolas were completely blanketed.
Photographer Jude Keogh snapped these photos, while some were also contributed from our valued readers, so let's jump back a year and check it all out.
