Firearms and ammunition found following domestic violence arrest

Two gel blaster firearms and ammunition have been seized after a man was arrested for domestic violence in Orange.
Police attached to Central West Police District attended a home near Morobe Place, Orange at 7.50pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, following reports of a domestic violence incident earlier that evening.
Upon arrival police arrested a 21-year-old man.
He was taken to Orange Police Station and police searched the man's home.
The police located and seized, firearm parts, two gel blaster firearms, and ammunition.
The man was charged with domestic violence common assault, destroying or damaging property.
He was also charged with possessing an unauthorised prohibited firearm, possessing an unauthorised pistol, possessing an unregistered prohibited firearm, possessing an unregistered pistol, not keeping a pistol safely, not keeping a prohibited firearm safely, acquiring a pistol without a licence or permit and acquiring a prohibited firearm without a licence or permit.
The 21-year old was refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
