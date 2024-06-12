New sports field construction delayed again for Orange

Construction of the floundering Orange Sports Precinct has been delayed again.
In an announcement on Wednesday, council revealed "Stage One" - the eight football fields and three turf cricket pitches - will not be completed until at least mid-2025.
Updated timelines for the stadium and athletics track are yet to be confirmed.
The project has been plagued by delayed and cost blowouts.
The central stadium was initially slated to open in 2022, and until recently completion of "Stage One" was promised before the end of 2024.
"I'm excited that we will be on the eight playing fields by the end of this year," Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said on May 7.
Work of the first fields will likely now begin in July, with grass laid by November.
"With the major earthworks stage now behind us, it's been good to stand on Forest Road and see to the shape of the stadium and the sporting fields emerge," Mayor Jason Hamling said in the Wednesday statement.
"There'll be a lot more preliminary work before we see the fields turn green with new grass, but that work will mean these new fields become the best in Orange."
Orange's new Sports Precinct was announced in 2019 by then-premier Gladys Berejiklian under controversial circumstances.
The budget has blown out by more than 100 per cent, with costs now estimated at abut $60 million. Council cites COVID disruptions as the primary factor but denies work has ever been delayed.
In 2023 the NSW government took over management of the project.
Councillors voted this month to request construction of the athletics track be brought forward to take place alongside the stadium.
