What is 36 months and what has it got to do with social media?

I am by no means anti-social media. I spend way to much time scrolling on Instagram and Facebook. Social media is a large part of my job and an easy way to connect with The Catch-Up audience. It can be a beautiful place where you build a connection, or reestablish friendships or attempt to make plans with your other mum friends. I also don't judge other families for posting their kiddos online. In fact, I love it. With all the crappy news in the world, we could all use an extra smiling face on our feed, especially if it's missing a few teeth to the tooth fairy.