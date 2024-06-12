'Fitting end to career': Nashdale's Webster reflects on farming, politics and a King's honour

Robert Webster made a name for himself on the former Crookwell Shire Council as a person "who could get things done."
The fledgling politician convinced his fellow councillors to allocate all of the main roads budget to sealing the Crookwell to Bigga Road, given Bigga was the Shire's second largest population centre.
Mr Webster's three years on the council, from 1981 to 1984, including as deputy president, set the stage for 12 years in state politics and almost 30 years in business.
The former Member for Goulburn, now 73, has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the King's Birthday Honours. It recognises "significant service to the people and Parliament of NSW, and to business."
The appointment, one of 131 in the nation, came as a surprise to the Nashdale resident.
"It's coming up to three decades since I retired from politics...Usually these things crop up while you're there or soon after," he said.
"I regard the Australian honours as very important and special. Not everyone who has been in politics receives one so I'm particularly pleased."
Mr Webster was Nationals member for Goulburn from 1984 to 1991 and was elected to the NSW Upper House when the seat was merged into the Southern Highlands electorate. There he served five years.
Since 1995, he has worked as a lobbyist and policy adviser to a foreign banks association, as director of executive search firm, Korn Ferry, and chaired numerous bodies including Questacon, AusFlag, Greater Sydney Local Land Services Board, Capital Property Trust and Endeavour Energy, among others.
Mr Webster has also been a director of the Shepherd Centre, teaching deaf children to speak and lip read, Viridis Clean Energy Group Pty Limited, Investa Property Group, Allianz Australia Ltd, Mirvac Group, Rothmans Holdings and numerous other bodies.
In parliament he was leader and deputy leader of the National Party and held ministerial portfolios in Planning and Housing, Planning and Energy, State Development and Tourism, Family and Community Services and was assistant minister for transport from 1989 to 1990.
Mr Webster was also a parliamentary secretary and chaired committees.
He hails from the Webster family's well known Binda district property, Chatsworth.
Robert was the only child of Eccleston, better known as 'Sheck,' and Leila Webster. His father and six brothers were all RFS members and community service was "expected."
"My father never wanted me to a farmer. He said it was too hard a life so I went to boarding school (in Sydney) and later started doing law," Mr Webster said.
But following his father's stroke, he returned home to help on the farm. 'Sheck' died in 1973 when Robert was twenty-two. The son relished farming's challenges and became involved in the then Country Party, which later became The Nationals. It fanned his love of politics and soon he was elected to the Carcoar Pastures Protection Board.
Mr Webster successfully ran for the seat of Goulburn when the Country Party's Ron Brewer stepped down as MP after 19 years in 1984. He beat off Labor candidate, Bob Stephens by just 1320 votes.
So began his parliamentary career.
"I really enjoyed the constituency work. Every Friday I'd conduct interviews with people from all walks of life and I always tried to help them if they had a genuine grievance," Mr Webster said
"...I gained a lot of satisfaction from it. Conscientious politicians would say it is the most rewarding part of political life."
When the seat was abolished in 1991, Mr Webster decided not to run against Liberal, John Fahey, for the new Southern Highlands electorate. Instead he was pre-selected for the Upper House.
Though "political rivals," the two men were friends. Fahey chose Mr Webster as his planning minister and with Bruce Baird as Olympics minister, the trio worked to secure the 2000 Olympic Games for Sydney.
In 1994, the city was awarded the rights by one vote over Beijing, a highlight of Mr Webster's career.
"I had responsibility for getting Homebush ready and it was a massive mess down there with 30 landowners, old saleyards and brick pits that had to be dealt with. I really enjoyed all that," he said.
"Ironically," Labor delivered the Olympics after winning the 1995 election but Mr Webster was proud of his role.
Similarly, he convinced the Upper House to pass legislation enabling adopted people and their parents to access birth records. Mr Webster said while he wasn't solely responsible for the laws, many people had thanked him for his role in years since.
After retiring from politics, he chaired the Snowy Water Inquiry, tasked with returning environmental flows to the Snowy River.
Mr Webster stepped down from his last board appointments this year. He continues some business consultancy but is 'mostly retired,' though dislikes the word.
Three years ago, during Covid, he and wife, writer Caroline Webster, sold their Bigga district family farm, Salisbury Downs, and bought a small property on Orange's outskirts. It enabled them to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
The move ended a long association with the Crookwell district. However Mr Webster stays in close contact with his many cousins and friends in the area, which remains close to his heart.
"I'm sure the family will find a way to celebrate," he said of his AM.
"I regard it as a real honour and a fitting end to my career."
