Cops swoop in late-night raid to arrest alleged domestic violence offender

A man wanted for alleged drug, weapon and domestic violence offences will front Orange court after police swept on a home in the Central West.
Officers attended a home in Parkes to speak with a man around 10.55pm on Tuesday, June 11.
A short time later, police arrested a 32-year-old male, who was then taken to Parkes Police Station.
Police say the man has been charged with four outstanding arrest warrants for alleged charges related to: domestic violence, drug, traffic, weapon and breach of bail offences.
He was refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court on Wednesday, June 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.