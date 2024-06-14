Century-old bridge to shut as multi-million dollar facelift nears end

The end has never been nearer as work to revamp a nearly century-old bridge in the Central West draws to a close.
A next lot of detours will be in place for the Mandagery Creek Bridge reconstruction in Manildra during a four-day period, where essential construction works will close the bridge to all traffic and pedestrians from June 14 to 17.
Cross-bridge access at the Henry Parkes Way site will be cut off from 5pm on Friday, reopening Monday at 6am.
Motorists will face a roughly 30-minute detour whether travelling between Parkes and eastern side of Manildra, Orange/Molong and the western side of Manildra, or one side of Manildra to the other.
A 15-minute detour will also be incurred for trips between Orange and Parkes throughout the weekend, with diversions in place via Cudal.
This will be the fourth closure during the project as it reaches its second stage, with the new $12 million bridge to provide stronger structure and safer access for heavy vehicles, general motorists and residents.
Coining it an "exciting milestone" for the region back at its halfway point in September, 2023, NSW minister for regional transport and roads, Jenny Aitchison said the up-and-coming bridge is an important link for all travelling through the area.
"The new structure will [also] be wider and stronger, be capable of carrying higher mass vehicles and make for smoother, more efficient journeys for road users," she said.
"It will also be accessible for pedestrians when the new footpath on the northern side of the bridge is complete."
Former minister for regional transport and roads, Sam Farraway was present in October 2022 to turn the first sod on the new thoroughfare.
He talked about how the old bridge had reached its time, with the infrastructure in need of a decent upgrade.
"Henry Parkes Way is an important link between Orange and Parkes and the existing 92-year-old bridge is just not up to scratch anymore," Mr Farraway said.
"About 2000 vehicles use this bridge each and every day which is why the NSW Liberals Nationals Government have committed $12 million to replace this ageing piece of infrastructure and create a stronger link for the region.
"With a higher-mass-limit this bridge will ensure a smoother trip for freight operators in the region, especially with harvest about to start."
Traffic control staff will be on site full-time during the closure stage on the weekend.
Weather-permitting, the project remains on track for its prospective finish date in June.
"There have been some challenging weather-related delays since work began," Ms Aitchison said.
"So, the fact we're on track for a mid-2024 completion is a remarkable feat; and credit to the teams for their hard work and planning."
For the latest traffic updates, call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com, or download the Live Traffic NSW App.
