Premier and minister take encouraging step towards 'high priority' goal

Daily passenger rail services are a must for Orange.
First and foremost - it's what more than 10,000 of you signed a petition for.
I tabled and debated Orange Rail Action Group's petition back in 2018, and the coalition government of the day showed no interest in advancing the proposed Orange to Sydney daily return passenger rail service that we asked for.
I've advocated tirelessly for this service since I was first elected.
With a new government comes a new perspective; I'm encouraged by Premier Chris Minns' and Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison's recent visit to a proposed stabling site at Orange and their active consideration for this service.
An affordable, reliable, seamless passenger rail service will enhance our country-city connectivity, benefiting access to our state capital for specialised medical services, business, tourism, and leisure.
Such a service will further fuel Orange and the broader region's burgeoning tourism sector.
Last week in the Parliament of NSW I delivered another speech, reinforcing that this service remains a high priority for Orange.
Last week in parliament I was pleased to join fellow MPs in addressing this year's Secondary Student Leadership Program.
This is a great opportunity to foster future leadership.
It was great to see students from schools across the Orange electorate, including Trundle, Central School, Peak Hill Central School, Red Bend College, Orange Christian School, Canobolas High School, and Yeoval Central School.
I wish them all well in their future leadership endeavours.
Last week I contributed to the debate on two key pieces of legislation introduced by the NSW Government relating to violence.
Attorney General Michael Daley MP introduced the Law Enforcement (Powers and Responsibilities) and Other Legislation Amendment (Knife Crime) Bill 2024.
In recent years, we have seen a disturbing rise in knife-related violence.
The statistics are not just numbers; they represent lives lost, families shattered, and communities living in fear.
The Bondi Junction tragedy was a stark reminder that knife crime can happen anywhere, at any time, and to anyone.
It is our duty to ensure that such atrocities are not repeated, and this legislation is a positive step in that direction.
Enhanced powers, and therefore capabilities, of our police, equipping them with additional tools they need to effectively combat knife crime.
From my own experience as a former police officer, I can attest that one of the greatest challenges police face is the unpredictability and lethality of knife attacks.
Knives are easily concealed and can be obtained without much difficulty - they're in almost all household kitchens.
The legislation includes increased search powers in declared areas, stricter penalties for sale, possession and use of knives, and improved support for knife crime prevention programs - particularly those targeting young people.
These measures are designed not only to deter potential offenders but also to empower our police officers to act swiftly and decisively.
While this legislation is a welcomed, mental illness as a factor of knife-related and other violent crime also needs to be addressed with equal measure.
In my speech I urged the NSW Government to explore realistic policy options and appropriately act on this aspect for public safety.
While this legislation is no panacea, it's a positive step towards reducing knife crime and protecting lives - and as such I voted in support of it.
The other bill debated on the floor of the NSW Parliament was the Bail and Other Legislation Amendment (Domestic Violence) Bill 2024.
This critical piece of legislation is a necessary response to the escalating crisis of domestic violence within our communities.
It is borne from the heartbreaking tragedies that have befallen too many women, the most recent and poignant being the brutal homicide of Forbes mother, Molly Ticehurst.
Molly's death has struck a deep chord with her local community of Forbes, the Orange electorate, indeed - across our nation!
Molly's tragic passing was the tipping point for change, resulting in this legislation and therefore it is referred to as Molly's Law.
One of the most significant flaws in our current system is, at times - the leniency, inadequacy, and inconsistency of bail conditions for those charged with domestic violence offences and a failure to see and appropriately act on obvious red flags.
Too often, perpetrators are granted bail without sufficient regard for the safety of their victims.
Molly's Law addresses this issue head-on by introducing stricter bail conditions and enhanced protective measures, and court-imposed bail determinations can no longer be made by court registrars - only magistrates.
A key component of this legislation is the introduction of ankle monitoring for individuals granted bail in domestic violence cases.
Ankle monitors will potentially provide real-time location tracking, ensuring that offenders adhere to their bail conditions and providing an added layer of security for victims.
This technology acts as both a deterrent and a safeguard, enabling law enforcement to respond swiftly should a violation occur. These measures I have personally advocated for.
This legislation ensures a more robust framework for victim support services.
We must recognise that the journey to safety and recovery for victims of domestic violence is fraught with emotional, psychological, and financial challenges.
By strengthening support services, we can offer victims the comprehensive assistance they need to rebuild their lives, free from fear and harm.
Let us all unite, standing up and saying no more to domestic violence.
