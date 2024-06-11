See who was sipping on the first thickshakes at Milky Lane

After months of excitement and trepidation, Milky Lane Orange has officially opened.
Mi Goreng Loaded Fries, Birthday Cake Thickshakes and burgers galore have hit the menu at the new Milky Lane restaurant in Orange.
The chain of restaurants has developed a cult following, and garnered much excitement when announced the new Orange location.

On Tuesday, residents were invited to check out hte menu at the new establishment.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh managed to capture some of the diners and some of the epic menu offerings. Check them out in the gallery above.
Milky Lane is based in the Orange City Centre and is open from midday every day.
