Inspiring story of survival

Alisha Wood's story is inspiring.
The Orange businesswoman has run her own salon since she was a teenager but last year got some horrible news which, as she says, knocked her for six.
Senior journalist Riley Krause sat down with Ms Wood this week to talk about how she's dealt with the last 18 months, and why getting back to work put a smile back on her face.
Our hugely popular babies gallery for June has been launched. We have that for you this morning too.
While sports journalist Dom Unwin has all of the reaction from Orange's long weekend of representative netball. Where did our all-conquering netball ladies' sides finish in 2024?
Oh ... and have you heard the one about the Ophir Yowie? Journalist Emily Gobourg's story on one of the legendary sightings of the mythical beast went bananas overnight. You can catch it here.
Have a great day, and as always thanks for your support.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
