Where's Wally? Find the furry version of him and his mates this weekend

People are usually scanning through books to find where Wally is, but those after one into football and a good snuggle will be able to locate him in Orange on Saturday.
A nearly three-year-old canine named Wally will join a total of 30 other retired racing dogs looking for their forever homes this weekend at the Rowlee Vineyard Greyhound Adoption Day on June 15.
Hosted by the Nashdale vineyard along Canobolas Road, the event is run by the Greyhounds As Pets (GAP) NSW program with potential new owners able to meet and adopt a dog from the Central West.
"Even if you're not ready to adopt, everyone is welcome, so join us and learn more about having a greyhound as a pet," a spokesperson for GAP said.
"There's a beautiful restaurant on-site with menu or snack items available for attendees as well, and our friends at Rowlee Wines are also generously offering a complimentary glass of bubbles to all adopters.
"Don't miss this unique experience and support our greyhounds from the Central West region looking for loving homes."
Adopters are said to have the opportunity to find out about their greyhound's history, as well as being able to experience the dog's temperament in-person on the day.
The adoption fee for a GAP Greyhounds is $250 and includes a dog that is vet-checked, vaccinated, micro-chipped, desexed, and treated for both intestinal and heart worms.
Older greyhounds aged seven or more have a discounted fee of $150.
All canines come with a lifetime registration with council, as well as a collar, lead, muzzle, and temporary identification tag on the day.
"You can help us find these wonderful dogs the loving adopters they deserve," the GAP spokesperson said, "by telling your friends, family members, and colleagues."
Local member for Orange, MP Phil Donato has confirmed his attendance for the event, which is set to run for 1pm to 4pm at the 19 Lake Canobolas Road vineyard in Nashdale.
For those wishing to receive a list of available greyhounds up for adoption prior to the event, head to the GAP website to register for a brochure.
If there is a suitable greyhound someone feels matched with before Saturday's gig, phone the Central West GAP team on
Vet checked, Wormed, Vaccinated, Microchipped, and Desexed on 0461 594 611 or 0428 978 126.
