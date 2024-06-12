Victim taken to hospital after partner slammed her hand in door

A man who knocked over his partner twice and slammed a door on her hand has been convicted of common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The 42-year-old man was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 after he was found guilty of the domestic violence offences at an earlier court hearing.
He is not named to protect the identity of the victim.
According to court documents, the now former couple were living together in Orange when they got into an argument at 9.30am on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
The man got angry with the woman after he realised she had signed an NDIS document relating to one of their children without consulting him.
She told him she didn't need his permission to sign documents for their child.
The argument became heated and she asked him to leave the house.
He said he would go but picked up their youngest child saying he would take the boy with him.
The victim followed and said "no, no, you're not taking my son".
The argument continued at the entrance to the house and he shoved her backwards causing the woman to fall onto the hallway floor.
He turned around and began to walk out the front door but she got up and walked after him.
The woman grabbed the man's shoulder to stop him from leaving and taking their son and the man shoved her backwards again causing her to fall.
The victim grabbed the door frame to pull herself up off the floor but the man slammed the screen door onto her hand and held the door putting pressure on her hand.
The victim screamed out in pain and yelled, "my hand, my hand".
He immediately slammed the door again on her hand not allowing enough time for it it be removed.
The woman felt pain shoot up her forearm and got up and called her father who drove her to Orange Hospital leaving the man and child behind at the house.
The woman arrived at the emergency department at 11am and contacted the police while receiving treatment at 1pm. She experienced bruising and swelling.
At 3pm police went to their residence and saw the man on the front porch with a young child in his arms.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
The man was also sentenced for breaching a community correction order he was on for a common assault committed on his brother in 2022.
Solicitor Emily Lucas said the common assault fell to the lower end of the spectrum.
She added that her client has also since moved away from Orange and has mental health as well as drug and alcohol issues.
Ms Lucas said he has begun rehabilitation: "He is actively engaged in addressing these issues," she said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien said the man crossed the custody threshold.
"This offending occurs in the home in the presence of children," Sergeant Brien said.
"The complainant [victim] was subjected to cross examination and there was no plea of guilty."
Magistrate David Day found the man guilty at his trial and said he had a lengthy criminal record.
He said the man is in his 40s and has a "big bag of bad-man attitudes".
"My concern is his age," Mr Day said.
"For him to conduct himself towards his life partner the way he did means he has some rather bad attitudes to domestic relationships," Mr Day said.
"[He] doesn't react well to family members and he doesn't control himself."
However, he also said the assault was "well below mid range".
Mr Day took into account the rehabilitation the man has already begun and said he won't get access to rehabilitation programs in jail.
"The only way he's going to improve himself is by undertaking programs," Mr Day said.
Mr Day convicted the man and gave him a 12-month community-based jail sentence and 30 hours of community service for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He also gave the man a three-month community-based jail sentence for the common assault.
"You have just received a sentence of imprisonment for violence," Mr Day told the man.
He then warned him that if he reoffends his prospects of getting another community-based sentence are "slim" adding, "it's likely to be full time".
A five-year apprehended domestic violence order was also imposed and includes conditions that he not approach or contact his former partner in any way and not go within 100 metres of any place she lives or works.
For breaching the previous community correction order Mr Day resentenced the man to an 18-month CCO.
