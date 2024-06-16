'I'll stab you': Hot dog delivery lands son in court for assaulting dad

A man who slammed his dad into a wall causing a hole in the gyprock has faced court for domestic violence.
The 26-year-old man is not named to protect the identity of the victim.
He appeared in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, to be sentenced for intimidation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and property damage.
According to court documents, the father was cooking dinner when his son came home and went into the kitchen to grab something to eat on March 1, 2024.
The father noticed the son was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.
He asked his son if he wanted something to eat but the man told him to "f--- off" and went to his bedroom.
The victim made him a hot dog and took it to his son who became irate and aggressive, jumped off his bed and yelled in the victim's face. The accused slapped the hot dog plate out of the victim's hand causing the plate to smash on the bedroom floor.
The victim asked the accused "why are you doing this, what have you taken?"
His son then grabbed him by the arms and pushed him against the wall yelling at him causing bruises to the victim's biceps.
The son said "I'll fucking stab you".
A struggle continued where the accused slammed the victim into the wall causing a big hole in the gyprock. The victim's shirt was torn during the struggle with the accused.
The son ran through the lounge room smashing into the television and knocking it off the TV unit and pushing it into the window.
He ran out into the backyard and the victim pinned him onto the ground until the police arrived.
When police arrived the son had a bump on the side of his head and he admitted to consuming alcohol and smoking a bong earlier in the day.
He was medically assessed in hospital and was cleared by hospital staff and released back into police custody at 9.30pm.
He made partial admissions to causing damage to the gyprock wall, throwing and breaking the dinner plate and threatening to stab the victim.
The man was on bail when he appeared in Orange Local Court to be sentenced on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
His solicitor Andrew McDonald said his client's main problem was alcohol but conceded it was not an excuse for the behaviour towards the father.
"It would have created fear for his father," Mr McDonald said.
He said the son has worked on his relationship with his father since the incident but the most important factor is his sobriety for the past three months.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien said the man was previously given a community correction order for violence in 2021.
"I think it's very close to the [custody] threshold," Sergeant Brien said.
Magistrate David Day said there would have been a degree of trust between the father and son before the offence.
"He assaulted his father causing some injuries and broke some items in the house," Mr Day said.
"The prior conviction for violence does concern me so he has crossed the custody threshold for [the assault]."
Mr Day gave the man a seven-month intensive correction order from June 5, 2024 to January 4, 2025 for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
As part of the community-based jail sentence he must perform 30 hours of community service, participate in rehabilitation and treatment programs and abstain from alcohol and drugs.
For intimidating his father, the man was given a two-year community correction order, supervised, rehabilitation and treatment and 30 hours of community service. Must also abstain from drugs during that order.
For damaging the plasterboard the man was given a 12-month community correction order.
