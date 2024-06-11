'Knocked me for six': Business owner back at work after months of cancer treatment

Just a few short days after celebrating her 40th birthday, Alisha Wood was given the unwanted gift of cancer.
The Orange businesswoman had run her own beauty salon since she was a teenager, but upon hearing the news that lumps on her chest and ribcage would require chemotherapy, she had to put everything on hold.
"I sat in the chair every week for 12 weeks which was hard yakka. There was no mucking around," Ms Wood said of the chemo which started on August 8, 2023.
"It was actually more mentally hard than physically."
Ms Wood was always the youngest person there and by the end of it, things got so bad that even looking at another cancer patient would make her physically sick as it brought up such bad memories.
After 12 weeks, her treatment was swapped out to doxorubicin, otherwise known as the "red devil" which gets administered once every three weeks.
"It knocked me for six," she added.
"That last bit was like getting hit with a Mack Truck."
Although Ms Wood was more than willing to part with her breasts if it meant saving her life, the chemo was a success and doctors were instead able to perform a lumpectomy.
This procedure calls for the removal of cancerous cells or other abnormal tissue while leaving a large portion of the breast still in tact.
Radiation treatment followed on from a successful surgery and although she had been in "full panic mode" after the initial diagnosis, she has now been able to get back to her job running Essential Beauty and Nails.
"I could not complain about one single person I met during the process. My friends, family and the medical team were all amazing," Ms Wood said.
"I never thought I'd actually say I was ready, but I'm happy to go back to work."
Although she is currently only working three partial days per week, Ms Wood has regained the majority of her clients from before her hiatus.
"There is a light at the end of the tunnel," Ms Wood added.
