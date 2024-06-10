Should facility be fast-tracked in Orange?

It's quickly becoming the most talked-about development in Orange's recent history ... so will a new athletics track ever get off the ground?
The state-of-the-art complex was flagged as part of Orange's multi-million dollar sporting precinct which is being built adjacent to Jack Brabham Park.
But not that long ago the project was put on the back burner after the state government prioritised the stadium and other fields.
But is it back on again? Journalist Will Davis has the latest on the push to have the athletics track come to life for you this morning.
We're trying something new as well. We're creating polls in our stories to gauge what our readers think. So, let us know what you think on this issue by voting in our online poll this morning.
Also in sport, it's that time of the year again!
The Astley Cup kicks off this week with Orange High School hosting Bathurst in the opening leg of the 101st Astley Cup ... what an incredible competition.
Sports journalist Dom Unwin has caught up with captain Beau Hartley, and he names his team to watch ahead of Thursday's opening day.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
