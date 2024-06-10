Cattle truck and car crash leaves one dead in Central West

One person is dead after a cattle truck and car crash in the Central West.
Emergency services were called to the Newell Highway near O'Leary's Lane in Peak Hill about 5.10pm, Monday.
Police reported a cattle truck carrying livestock had hit a four wheel drive.
The Newell Highway is closed in both directions between Tomingly and Peak Hill, according to Livetraffic.
Officers remain on the scene. One person is dead and no further information is available.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and more information will be published as it becomes available.
