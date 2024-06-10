Fast-tracked athletics track would 'mean everything' after chaotic delays

Fast-tracking the new athletics track would "mean everything" to Orange runners after a chaotic development process.
Orange City Council voted this month to write to the state government, requesting it bring construction inline with the main stadium after the project was delayed.
"It was great news to hear," Little Athletics president Brett Wallbank told the Central Western Daily on Monday.
"This would mean everything because currently the running community doesn't have a home in Orange."
The decision to delay construction of the track caused controversy in February, with fears the project would ultimately be abandoned amid rising costs.
Mr Wallbank believes the state government takeover and subsequent council communication has been unsatisfactory.
"I think there's been a lack of transparency across the board," he said.
"I think that we really missed what was happening when the stage government [stepped in] and the funding got pulled and reinstated ... that was a surprise to us.
"Knowing who actually controls the money has also been a bit challenging."
The club is confident construction of the new track would help lure major events to town.
"The biggest user of the facility is likely to be the school community and that's huge," Mr Wallbank said.
"The state government ... and Little Athletics bodies are really interested in having a facility in Orange for regional events."
The sports precinct has been plagued by delays, and blown over budget by well over 100 per cent to date. Costs are estimated at more than $60 million.
A 1598-seat stadium, eight multi-purpose fields, athletics facilities, a soccer field and about 800 parking spaces are planned for the site.
In May Premier Chris Minns said he's still "advocating" for the new athletics track, but stopped short of guaranteeing further funds.
