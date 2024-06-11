Poll: Where should the next New Year's Eve be held in Orange?

The location of Orange's next New Year's Eve celebrations is up in the air.
Plans to host the event at Lake Canobolas for the first time have been put on ice, with a surprise new location floated.
Orange City Council Mel McDonell suggested Jack Brabham park be explored as an alternative venue.
Waratahs Sports Precinct, Wade Park, Moulder Park, Robertson Park, Emus Sports Ground, Elephant Park, Gosling Creek and Towac Park have also been considered.
The event has historically been held at the Civic Centre Northcourt, but the site is out of action due to Conservatorium construction.
Plans include fireworks, market stalls, food and all-ages entertainment. Costs are estimated at about $100,000 in 2024.
Cr Jeff Whitton backed the decision to delay a decision under more information is gathered.
"The lake stops people from walking there ... the only way to get out there is by vehicle. I really think Brabham would be the perfect location for a raft of reasons," he told the Tuesday night meeting.
"The lake is in a beautiful spot but New Year's Eve is in the middle of summer ... I wouldn't want to be the one that sets it on fire."
