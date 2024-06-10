Out and about in Orange: See what was happening around town over the weekend

The long weekend is always buzzing in Orange, and the June long weekend was no different.
People flock to the city to enjoy everything there was on offer and Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was there to capture it.
The socialising started early for the women who work in the Orange wine industry. The group met up at Printhie Wine on Tuesday to hear from Jane Thomson OAM as a part of the Australian Women in Wine forum. Women from wineries right around the region gathered to talk and learn together.
On Saturday, Jude visited the Orange Farmers' Markets for the monthly event at the Naylor pavilion. Market goers rugged up and visited their favourite stalls to stock up for the weekend.
On Saturday evening she headed out to the Agrestic Grocer for James Keith and snapped the crowd there.
Want to keep up-to-date with Orange headlines? Sign up for our morning and evening newsletters and get on top of the daily news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.