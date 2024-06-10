MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Winery shortlisted for elite award, bold move for brokers

See Saw Wine has been shortlisted for two awards in the 2025 Halliday Wine Companion.
The certified organic winery has been recognised by the Halliday Wine Companion Awards and shortlisted as the Dark Horse Winery Of The Year for 2025 and See Saw owner Justin Jarrett has been shortlisted as Viticulturist Of The Year.
Winemaker Monica Gray said she was thrilled the winery was shortlisted for Dark Horse Winery of the Year.
"Over the last three years, the Jarrett family have entrusted me to nurture and guide their organically grown fruit into wines that respect varietal character and a sense of place," she said.
"The resulting wines are lively, bright and demonstrate the current energy and excitement of the Orange region.
"This nomination is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team that goes into every glass of See Saw."
In a statement from the Halliday Wine Companion, and shiraz, pinot noir are among the cool climate winery's top products.
The See Saw wine range includes nine different varietals.
A statement in the Halliday Wine Companion discussed Mr Jarrett's merits in being shortlisted for Viticulturist of the Year.
"There's a theory that organic farming is an attractive idea on a small scale, but that it verges on impossible whenever there's a larger scale of land to manage," the statement said.
"Justin Jarrett certainly puts that theory in the bin... Justin Jarrett is the kind of viticulturist/vigneron we should all be championing."
Pip and Justin Jarrett started See Saw with the environment front and centre when they started planting and growing their organic vineyard 30 years ago.
"We believe in a balanced approach to all things, most especially the sustainability of the land and environment on which we all depend, and we have a wholehearted respect for leaving a positive environmental legacy," Mr Jarrett said.
An Orange-based mortgage broker has changed its name and become an independent business.
On June 3 pmwfinance, the mortgage broking division of PMW Accountancy group transformed to Black Pen Lending.
Located at the corner of Hill and Summer streets, Black Pen Lending has a team of five professionals and ambitious plans for expansion in the Australian mortgage brokerage industry. '
Mortgage broker Glenn Atkinson said he and the team are thrilled to embark on this new chapter as a standalone mortgage brokerage.
"Our team has worked tirelessly to build a reputation for excellence and integrity within the industry, and we're excited to continue this journey under our new brand identity," Mr Atkinson said.
Fellow mortgage broker Matthew Derham said they remain committed to providing clients with a high level of service and support.
"As Black Pen Lending, we will continue to uphold the values of trust, transparency, and integrity that have defined us since our inception," he said.
"We look forward to building new partnerships, expanding our reach, and making a positive impact in the lives of our clients."
Black Pen Lending recognises the significance of its services to clients in Orange, the Central West and beyond.
A new wine company has gone live in Orange after two years in the making.
Grape Pirates Wine co-owner Rebecca Milne runs the business with her partner Aaron Onegin-Ward.
She said the website for online sales is now up and running.
She said in the next couple of weeks the business will also begin supplying restaurants and bottle shops.
"At this point we are just selling off our website, it's going well," Ms Milne said.
"It's been two years in the making so it's quite nice to finally get it done."
At the moment they have chardonnay, pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon.
"They are all 2022 vingate," Ms Milne said.
There is currently an issue with the page opening via Google but Ms Milne said people can access the website via the Grape Pirates Wine Facebook and Instagram pages.
