Highway options to Sydney bridge reopens in time for long weekend traffic

Drivers now have two direct routes to Sydney over the Blue Mountains after the bridge over the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond reopened.
The bridge closed in the late afternoon on Friday, June 7 after heavy rain in the Sydney basin (and vehicles were being sent the long way around North Richmond and through Windsor) and reopened in the late afternoon on Sunday, June 9.
The bridge remains closed, however, to vehicles weighing 4.5 tonnes and over.
The bridge at North Richmond was last closed due to flooding only two months ago.
ACM reported in February that there had been 13 total closures of Bells Line of Road between January 2019 and January 2024, all of which "resulted from adverse weather events or traffic incidents", according to the Transport Management Centre.
Heavy traffic on the Great Western Highway is a possibility on Monday as Sydneysiders return home after a long weekend away.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.