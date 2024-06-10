Inside the 'grudge match' that could define Hornets' quest for historic cup

He almost single-handedly broke the Dubbo College rugby league team last year and Orange High School's Beau Hartley is back for more in 2024.
The Hornets captain has his sights set on claiming a third consecutive Astley Cup when the 101st year of the famous tournament kicks off on Thursday, June 13.
Orange will host Bathurst High School in the first leg before making the trip to Dubbo. Bathurst will then host Dubbo.
Rugby league, hockey, netball, basketball, soccer, athletics, tennis will again be played but under a different points system.
Hartley said it was an "unreal" feeling playing in the cup's centenary year in 2023 and was well aware of the honour to leading his school.
"I'm excited about seeing all the other schools and hopefully winning the cup back," he said.
"It was unreal playing last year in the 100th year.
"I'm very proud to lead my school in the Astley Cup. Hopefully we can get another win this year, we won it the last two years so hopefully we can win three in a row.
"It would be unreal to glad the school to another Astley Cup victory especially in the 101st year. It would be awesome for the school and community."
The Hornets boast a rugby league side with some first grade experience such as Hartley and CYMS' Hayden Busenel.
He said the rivalry was always intense but chose to shine the spotlight on the school's hockey side as the ones to watch.
"I've played with plenty of the boys from both Bathurst and Dubbo before," he said.
"It's good to play them and it's always a bit of a grudge match to try to get over them.
"I reckon we've got a very good hockey team. I'm excited to watch that and watch the girls play. They are always strong and I reckon they will get two wins this year against Bathurst and Dubbo."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.