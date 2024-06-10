Central Western Daily
Home/News/Education
Watch

Inside the 'grudge match' that could define Hornets' quest for historic cup

DU
By Dominic Unwin
June 11 2024 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He almost single-handedly broke the Dubbo College rugby league team last year and Orange High School's Beau Hartley is back for more in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.