'Oh my god, I got it': young Hayley lands state lawn bowls call-up

Lawn bowls might seem like it's really only a relaxed-pace game for the oldies, as this young woman says, but it's proven to be so much more for her.
Proud 20-year-old member of the Molong Bowling Club, Cumnock's Hayley Sharpe is an avid bowler who believes she takes after her mother and aunty when it comes to having a knack for the ball-rolling sport.
But she's right at the peak of forging a path of her own, selected by Bowls NSW as one of 12 in the Under 25 NSW Blues State Squad to trial for an official spot in the Annual Test Series.
"I saw my name on the list and thought 'oh my god, I got it' and I've never made state level like this before, so I'm pretty excited," Miss Sharpe said.
"It's just fun as well, and getting to connect with other people and have conversations, I love bowls for that.
"When I was a teenager, I was really shy and wouldn't really talk to anyone, so I've definitely come out of my shell since playing bowls and talking to different people.
"It's helped me grow a lot as a person."
A mix of eight squads were chosen to try out for the upcoming representative season, set to battle it out at Cabramatta Bowling Club in the annual State Selection Series later in June.
Their final chance to impress before the KENO NSW Blues sides are announced, Miss Sharpe's U25 squad will trial during the June 22 and 23 weekend.
Those who make the final cut will then take on Queensland in July's Annual Test Series at St Johns Park Bowling Club followed by Victoria in August.
I saw my name on the list and thought 'oh my god, I got it'.- Molong bowler Hayley Sharpe on making the U25s squad
"With the way I've been bowling, I think and hope I'll go well, but I know some of the girls who are in it are also really good bowlers," Miss Sharpe said.
"But it's just a really great sport regardless, because I'll get to meet heaps of new people and there are plenty of juniors playing and young people around these days.
"A lot of people think it's just an old person's sport, but it's not, it's great. There'd almost be more juniors than seniors across the board these days."
But out in the Central West, Miss Sharpe has mostly gone head-to-head with those who outdo her in age.
Not long returning from the Champions of Champions in Sydney, she's won different titles and competed in tournaments across the region in places like Bathurst, Dubbo, Forbes and West Wyalong.
But it's the local contests at her stomping greens along Euchareena Road triggering a sense of origin-based joy, with the young bowler securing bragging rights in early March.
"Deb Hood and I won the Ladies Club Pairs Champions in Molong and we played my mum [Di Wilson] and Margot Brown who won it for four years, so that was pretty cool," Miss Sharpe said.
"We ended up beating the team who beat them in the final as well which was great, but I strive more to win if I'm playing a family member who's been playing for a long time.
"It's just a random draw when you pick the card for who you'll play against and I always secretly hope it's one of my relatives," she laughed.
"Because even though she tells people I'm a better bowler than her now, my competitive streak definitely comes from mum."
With a family barracking for Miss Sharpe as she prepares for a trial bowls showdown in a couple of weeks, the bowler said she's grateful for the support she's always felt around her.
Even though she tells people I'm a better bowler than her now, my competitive streak definitely comes from mum.- Hayley Sharpe on where her lawn bowls determination stems from
A mum of a 19-month-old baby herself, her message to the younger ones coming up through the ranks is to stick it out and see what happens.
"It's such a great sport and community to be a part of and people have won quite a bit of money from winning different tournaments, so that's another plus," she said.
"But bowls can definitely help people to grow, it did for me; and you really can get places with it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.